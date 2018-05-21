Soin’s baby fair offers maternity center tours

BEAVERCREEK — The public can tour Soin Medical Center’s maternity center at the hospital’s Baby Fair 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 3 at 3535 Pentagon Blvd. next to the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The event is free and open to the public.

Future parents can learn about successful pregnancy planning, what to anticipate during pregnancy, and what to expect once baby arrives at the Baby Fair. Visitors can tour Soin’s maternity unit, visit retail booths, talk to OB/GYNs, and sign up for childbirth classes. The fair also features food, prizes, and entertainment including balloon artists.

Disney Junior Channel’s Doc McStuffins is the featured guest. The character is a 7-year-old girl who can “fix” toys with a little help from her stuffed animal friends.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four car seats are not used correctly. Often installation is incorrect or the wrong type of seat is being used for the child’s height, weight or age. For these children, the safety seat may not be protecting them the way it should.