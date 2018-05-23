Presenting: Lincoln’s 1861 Inauguration Train

XENIA — The Lincoln Society of Dayton will present a special program 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3 in the Greene County Historical Society’s Brantley Carriage House Museum.

The program will include a look at Greene County’s unique contributions to the Union effort in the Civil War followed by a presentation on the 1861 inauguration train , “A Journey Into Greatness,” by Lincoln Blogger Geoff Elliott from Canton, Ohio.

Geoff Elliott is the author of the Abraham Lincoln Blog which has been viewed over 700,000 times since its inception. Nearly 300 posts cover Lincoln’s life, career, and updates on recent discoveries about Lincoln. The blog has been linked to by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. His daily twitter account has over 17,500 followers and provides facts, trivia, and “What did Lincoln do on this date?” information. Geoff Elliott has been interviewed about the life of Abraham Lincoln by numerous newspapers and radio stations including “The Hill”, the official newspaper of the U.S. Congress. In 2015 Elliott participated in the official commemoration at Ford’s Theater of the 150th anniversary of the Lincoln assassination.