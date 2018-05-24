Registration open for Owen’s Place Charity Race

BEAVERCREEK — Registration is open for the Owen’s Place Charity Race beginning noon Sunday, Sept. 30 at Owen’s Place in Victory Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Participants can race a 5K or 10K course, or walk a one mile course. The race is open to individuals of all ages and abilities. There will be a special medal category for wheelchair participants.

The event is co-sponsored by the Beavercreek Kiwanis and Beavercreek Lions clubs. All proceeds will benefit Owen’s Place under the Greene Giving foundation’s oversight. Ernie Muller of Beavercreek Kiwanis is this year’s race director.

Owen’s Place in Victory Park is envisioned as a unique recreation area providing universally accessible play in a safe environment for individuals of all ages and ability levels. Owen’s Place has completed its first two phases, with the Shadow Play Area and the Treehouse Village drawing thousands of visitors each summer. Final completion of the Active Play Area and a future baseball field will depend on continuing support through fundraising events like the Owen’s Place Race.

Participants can register at www.speedy-feet.com. Additional information about Owen’s Place is available at www.owensplace.org.