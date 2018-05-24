Patriot Freedom Festival this weekend

DAYTON — The American Veterans Heritage Center will host its annual Memorial Day Weekend event the Patriot Freedom Festival – Remembering the Great War – World War I at the Dayton Veterans’ Affairs, 4100 W. Third St.

Opening ceremonies will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26 at the historic chapel. Events will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27.

Miami Valley radio personality John “Bucks” Braun will be honored at the VA Medical Center 12 p.m. Saturday, May 26 at the Grotto Gardens. Braun was recognized as a national honorary member for life by the National Organization of Vietnam Veterans of America and also recognized as Veterans Advocate of the Year by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 97 of Dayton. A bur oak tree and granite boulder with a plaque about Braun will be dedicated. Due to limited parking int he Grotto guests are asked to arrive by 11:45 a.m. to allow time before the ceremony.

US Federal Judge Walter Rice will portray President Woodrow Wilson, Abraham Lincoln and WWI Doughboys. Events include honoring ceremonies, WWI and other historical military reenactors, guided historical tours including the restored garden and Grotto, military vehicles, children’s activities, ice cream social, equestrian team, Miami Valley History Museum, Frisbee golf tournament and more.

The event is free as is parking. There will be food, craft vendors, activities and free live music and entertainment.

The American Veterans Heritage Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is “To preserve the best of our past … by improving the present … to create a better future” for our heroes – the United States veterans.

For more information visit www.americanveteransheritage.org or call 937-267-7628.