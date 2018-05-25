Caps fly for CHS ‘18

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Members of the Cedarville High School class of 2018 throw their caps in the air May 24. Forty-three seniors graduated during the 142nd annual commencement ceremony held at Cedarville University.

Co-salutatorian Ben Heath addresses his classmates.

Superintendent Chad Mason hands Celeste Rucker her diploma.

Ryanne Rinaldi and Audrey Waymire present flowers to their class advisors, Tonya Downing and Lyndell Rising.