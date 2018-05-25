Education Digest

Engle graduates

ANDERSON, S.C. — Lyssa Engle of Fairborn recently graduated Cum Laude from Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. She received a bachelor of science in mathematics/actuarial science and a minor in applied computing in business. She was initiated into Chi Alpha Sigma – SC Beta Chapter in recognition of her excellence in academics and athletics. National College Athlete Honor Society memberships are for life. She was the president of AU’s Math Club.

Engle, a scholarship recipient for both soccer and academics, was a four-year member of the AU Trojans Women’s Division II Soccer Team and received numerous honors during her career, including being named the South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year, All 1st Team South Atlantic Conference, and Astro Turf Player of the Year.

Lyssa was a 2014 Carroll High School graduate and a 2010 St. Helen Elementary graduate. Engle’s parents are Tom and Linda Engle, grandparents are Jack and Una Engle and John A. and the late Sallie Wolfe all of Fairborn.

McCraw named to list

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Casey McCraw of Fairborn has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2018 semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit.

Putti graduates

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Campbellsville University hosted commencement May 12. Vamsi Putti of Fairborn graduated with master of science in information technology management.

AU Dean’s List

ASHLAND — Ashland University announced its spring dean’s list. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

The following Greene County residents earned that honor: Raygn Cokes of Xenia is majoring in marketing. Raygn is a graduate of Xenia High School. Anthony Grundy of Fairborn is majoring in business management. Anthony is a graduate of Fairborn High School. Alyssa Ferrell of Spring Valley is majoring in integrated language arts. Alyssa is a graduate of Xenia High School. Tyler Seymour of Beavercreek is majoring in finance. Tyler is a graduate of Carroll High School.

Fazio earns recognition

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — Caylan Fazio of Beavercreek is the recipient of the following award from the Department of Mathematics & Computer Science at John Carroll University for the 2017-18 academic year: Eugene R. Mittinger Mathematics Award.

Fazio is majoring in Mathematics. The program is part of John Carroll’s College of Arts and Sciences. Established in 1963 in honor of Eugene Mittinger, who served JCU for 38 years as a mathematics professor and also Registrar.

Students study abroad

OXFORD — The following area Miami University students spent the winter 2018 semester abroad as part of a study abroad group.

Connor Weston of Spring Valley spent the winter 2018 semester in Bahamas. Weston is majoring in anthropology. Emily Roberts of Beavercreek spent the winter 2018 semester in Australia. Roberts is majoring in business economics. Meghan Aldredge of Jamestown spent the winter 2018 semester in Peru. Aldredge is majoring in international studies. Sarah Jako of Yellow Springs spent the winter 2018 semester in India. Jako is majoring in art education.

With 46.3 percent of Miami undergraduate students studying abroad for credit by the time they graduate, Miami is ranked 3rd among public doctoral institutions nationwide for students studying abroad.

Sigman makes president’s list

ANGOLA, Ind. — Payne Sigman of Spring Valley was one of the main campus students named to the Trine University President’s List for the Spring 2018 semester. Sigman is a psychology-BS major. To earn President’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Imbody receives honors

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Conner Imbody of Beavercreek recently received honorable mention in the sociology category of the Ivan J. Fahs Student Paper Awards. The Ivan J. Fahs Memorial Paper Competition is an annual paper competition open to undergraduates using sociological or anthropological perspectives, methods, and theories.

Imbody also was inducted Alpha Kappa Delta Honor Society. This honor was announced by the Sociology and Anthropology Department at Wheaton College’s Honors Convocation ceremony.

Local students graduate

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement. The following Greene County students received degrees: Julianne Hamlin and Taylor Trottier of Beavercreek and Erik Wenger of Spring Valley.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

