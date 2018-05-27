Drug education, training to be held at church

BEAVERCREEK — Operation: Street Smart, free adult drug education and training, is coming to Day Springs Ministry Church, 3182 Rodenbeck Drive, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 1.

Interested participants should RSVP to Day Springs at 937-431-1859. Free lunch will be provided.

“Education is a key component of overcoming the opiate crisis in our area. Empower yourself — attend this free training. You will not regret it,” Lynne Carroll, who has been facilitating addiction education classes at the church, said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office developed the program in July 2002 as a way to take community-oriented policing to a new level. Street Smart is a collaboration between D.A.R.E. and the Special Investigations Unit, the sheriff’s office’s undercover narcotics branch. To date, Operation: Street Smart has been presented over 1,500 times to over 150,000 people throughout Ohio and the United States. In May 2004, the program received the F.B.I. Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Street Smart provides current and up-to-date narcotics information on trends, terminology, paraphernalia, concealment techniques, and physiological effects to individuals, especially to those who work with youth. Often, DARE and school resource officers, juvenile detectives, school administrators and school board members, teachers, and parents attend the sessions, along with other organizations that interact with juveniles regularly.

Three current and former undercover detectives will conduct the Street Smart presentation.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

