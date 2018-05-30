Fairborn man to serve 2 years

XENIA — A Fairborn man will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted felonious assault and domestic violence.

Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Todd Deer to 24 months for the third-degree felony and 18 months for the fourth-degree felony May 25 in Greene County Common Pleas Court, according to court records. He’ll serve the sentences concurrently for a total of 24 months at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and is entitled to 78 days jail time credit.

The original charge, felonious assault, was amended to attempted felonious assault.

Deer was being held in the Greene County Jail on a $200,000 bond no 10 percent, per the judge.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

