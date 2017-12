Xenia Police Reports

Dec. 9

1:05 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 300 block of Ledbetter Road.

1:26 a.m. — Suspicious Person 5 block of South Miami Avenue.

2:09 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 600 block of Wycliffe Drive.

2:45 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 100 block of Xenia Towne Square.

3:37 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 500 block of Park Drive.

6:59 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 400 block of Edison Boulevard.

8:40 a.m. — Disabled Vehicle West Church and North Detroit streets.

8:45 a.m. — Theft 200 block of West Third Street.

11:13 a.m. — Lost Property 1700 block of West Park Square.

11:31 a.m. — Harassment 2200 block of High Wheel Drive.

12:36 p.m. — Dead Body 200 block of Pocahontas Street.

12:56 p.m. — 911 Hang Up 600 block of Jodee Drive.

12:56 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery 2200 block of High Wheel Drive.

2:13 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 1200 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

2:20 p.m. — Mental Health Transport 1700 block of West Park Square.

3:20 p.m. — Harassment 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

3:31 p.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 2000 block of West Second Street.

3:47 p.m. — Harassment 300 block of West Church Street.

4:13 p.m. — Crash With Unknown Injuries 50 block of US 35 West.

4:14 p.m. — Property Damage Crash 2400 block of Tennessee Drive.

6:59 p.m. — Property Damage Crash 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

7:16 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 200 block of Cato Drive.

8:00 p.m. — Property Damage Crash 4300 block of SR 444, Bath Township.

8:01 p.m. — Theft 100 block of Charles Street.

8:30 p.m. — Neighbor Problem 500 block of Newport Road.

8:47 p.m. — Property Damage Crash 40 block of US 35 West, Xenia Township.

9:20 p.m. — Suspicious Person 100 block of West Second Street.

9:25 p.m. — Property Damage Crash Sioux and Seminole drives.

10:05 p.m. — Noise Complaint 1500 block of Greene Lake Drive.

10:05 p.m. — Hit/Run Crash 1400 block of North Detroit Street.

11:11 p.m. — Disturbance 1100 block of Fredrick Drive.

Dec. 10

12:00 a.m. — Disturbance 200 block of South Whiteman Street.

12:14 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 800 block of Colorado Drive.

12:31 a.m. — Theft 1300 block of South Detroit Street.

4:09 a.m. — Hit/Run Crash Detroit Boulevard and Park Drive.

6:49 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1400 block of South Patton Street.

7:48 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 700 block of East Second Street.

9:51 a.m. — Hit/Run Crash 200 block of Ridgebury Drive.

10:44 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1000 block of Wesley Avenue.

10:51 a.m. — Property Damage Crash Kylemore and Bowman drives.

11:51 a.m. — Theft 500 block of East Third Street.

12:24 p.m. — Suspicious Person 100 block of North Detroit Street.

12:58 p.m. — Suspicious Person 1000 block of Salem Lane.

1:55 p.m. — Harassment 90 block of Massie Drive.

4:30 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 80 block of Xenia Towne Square.

4:33 p.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1100 block of South Columbus Street.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

