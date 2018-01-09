Posted on by

Xenia Municipal Court


Xenia Daily Gazette

Aug. 7

David G. Steele, 1854 North Lakeman Drive, Bellbrook, guilty domestic violence, fines $958, 180 days, four suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Jacob E. Goldsberry, 735 Trumbull St., Xenia, guilty aggravated menacing, fines $499, 180 days, 23 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within 5 years and successful completion of probation.

Benjamin DC. Williamson, 415 North Park Place, Yellow Springs, Guilty Assault, Fines $563.20, 60 days, 60 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Connor J. Newman, 64 W. Maple St., Bellbrook, guilty theft, fines $645, 30 days, 20 suspended. Ten days EMHA and defendant cost. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Jerry B. Rogers II, 1700 Foust Road, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $378.

Aug. 8

Angus A. Webb, 1375 Lower Bellbrook Road, Xenia, guilty violating TPO, fines $275, 180 days, 52 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and no contact with alleged victim for three years except as permitted by GCDR court.

Xenia Daily Gazette

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:18 pm |    

Commissioners elect president, vice president

Commissioners elect president, vice president
4:17 pm |    

Local lego experts

Local lego experts
4:24 pm |    

Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain

Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain