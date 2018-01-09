Xenia Municipal Court

Aug. 7

David G. Steele, 1854 North Lakeman Drive, Bellbrook, guilty domestic violence, fines $958, 180 days, four suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Jacob E. Goldsberry, 735 Trumbull St., Xenia, guilty aggravated menacing, fines $499, 180 days, 23 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within 5 years and successful completion of probation.

Benjamin DC. Williamson, 415 North Park Place, Yellow Springs, Guilty Assault, Fines $563.20, 60 days, 60 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Connor J. Newman, 64 W. Maple St., Bellbrook, guilty theft, fines $645, 30 days, 20 suspended. Ten days EMHA and defendant cost. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Jerry B. Rogers II, 1700 Foust Road, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $378.

Aug. 8

Angus A. Webb, 1375 Lower Bellbrook Road, Xenia, guilty violating TPO, fines $275, 180 days, 52 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and no contact with alleged victim for three years except as permitted by GCDR court.