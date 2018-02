Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 20

1:06 p.m. — Harassment 80 block of High Street.

5:59 p.m. — Private Property Crash 700 block of North Detroit Street.

6:27 p.m. — Property Damage Crash 600 block of Trumbull Street.

7:10 p.m. — Suspicious Person 1800 block of Whitt Street.

8:20 p.m. — Suspicious Person 1900 block of West Park Square.

9:32 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 500 block of East Third Street.

10:02 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 700 block of Vine Street.

10:26 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 400 block of North West Street.

10:51 p.m. — Intoxicated Subject 700 block of West Second Street.

10:52 p.m. — Disturbance 200 block of North Monroe Street.

10:58 p.m. — Drug Activity 200 block of Kinsey Road.

11:06 p.m. — Intoxicated Subject 300 block of Home Avenue.

Jan. 21

12:05 a.m. — Theft 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

12:24 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 1500 block of Alameda Drive.

12:36 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 60 block of Paceline Court.

12:37 a.m. — Intoxicated Subject 300 block of Home Avenue.

1:17 a.m. — Sex Offense 30 block of South Allison Avenue.

1:25 a.m. — Disturbance 100 block of Xenia Towne Square.

1:44 a.m. — Fight 300 block of Stelton Road.

1:46 a.m. — Noise Complaint 300 block of Stelton Road.

2:14 a.m. — 911 Hang Up 1600 block of Arapaho Drive.

2:33 a.m. — Disabled Vehicle West Church and West Second streets.

2:44 a.m. — Crash with Unknown Injuries 400 block of8 South Detroit Street.

5:26 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 1200 block of Berwald Drive.

9:32 a.m. — Suspicious Person 700 block of West Second Street.