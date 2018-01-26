Education Digest

Students graduate

TROY, Ala. — Troy University recognizes students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall Semester and term. Local residents who graduated include: Kristen Bradford of Fairborn, graduated with the master of science in human resource management degree and Gerecka Dowell of Dayton, graduated with the bachelor of science degree.

OWU Dean’ls List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University announced 2017 fall semester dean’s list. To qualify students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Local residents earning this outstanding academic achievement include: Elea Karras, Tia Karras both of Bellbrook; Anna Scholle, Kari L. Seymour, both of Dayton and Diego Venegas Vargas of Fairborn.

OCU Dean’s List

CIRCLEVILLE — Local students named to the residential undergraduate program dean’s list at Ohio Christian University for the Fall 2017 Semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours. Greene County residents named were: Jessica Curry and Olivia Wireman both of Beavercreek.

Local makes list

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University recognized students for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2017 dean’s list. Students named to the list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Caleb Nash of Beavercreek is studying computer engineering and was named to that list.

William & Mary Dean’s List

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Sadie Peloquin from Bellbrook was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2017 semester. In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

TU President’s List

ANGOLA, Ind. — Payne Sigman of Spring Valley was one of the main campus students named to the Trine University president’s list for the fall 2017 semester. Sigman is a senior majoring in psychology. To earn president’s list honors students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

Students receive honors

TIFFIN — Tiffin University announced its 2017 fall semester dean’s list. The following Greene County students were named to that list: Paige Lea, Omar Khalaf Alanazi and Misty Conkright, all of Beavercreek.

Osborne named to list

YOUNGSTOWN — Nicholas Osborne of Xenia has been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2017. Osborne is studying biology at YSU. The dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester.

Kellogg makes list

GALESBURG, Ill. — Alexander Kellogg of Yellow Springs has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2017 fall term. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale. Kellogg is a graduate of Yellow Springs High School.

Local makes list

HAYS, Kansas — Several Ohio students are among the 1,607 named by Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2017 semester. Kelli Hall of Fairborn was named to the list. Hall is a senior majoring in criminal justice. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.60 for the semester.

Greene County News report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

