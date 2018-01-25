Seed on the good ground

“But the one who received the seed that fell on good soil is the man who hears the word and understands it. He produces a crop, yielding a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown.” (Matthew 13:23)

Good soil will produce for the Lord according to its capabilities. Both the good soil and the capabilities refer to the workings of the Grace of God. Only God’s Grace can make a person receptive to His saving and transforming Word. His Grace must soften a person’s heart and mind to be receptive. This is the wonderful work of the Holy Spirit who works through the telling of the Good News through words – either spoken or read. God’s Law and Gospel work together to prepare the soil, the life, of an individual, to seriously receive the Word of God and be changed by it. This is the work of our God bringing a person to Saving Faith.

The importance of a person receiving the Word of God cannot be over stated. This means of Grace does the work of transforming a person from an unbeliever to a believer. This is the greatest miracle that Jesus has performed. He sent His Spirit to make this happen in individual lives. We rejoice in His coming to us through His Word over many years. He has saved us, is saving us, and will save us by His continual presence coming to us through the Grace of His Word. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, continue Your coming to us through Your Word. Your Word has always been a precious treasure to us. We ask more of Your presence through Your Word and Spirit. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

