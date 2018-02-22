Confession and cleaning out the grease trap

1 John 1:9 “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

Everybody has a “to do” list. These are the things that we must get done. If you are like me there are certain assignments that keep falling to the bottom of the list. These are the things that are unpleasant or hard to do. I regularly skip over these, despite the fact that completing them creates peace of mind.

One of those unpleasant “to do” things is on my list right now. Every day my computer program flashes reminders for tasks needing to be done. Cleaning out our Event Center grease trap has been on the list for a while. If you have never had opportunity to do this job, then count yourself blessed.

A grease trap is a box which catches all of the sludge from our big commercial sinks. When a caterer washes dishes, all the grease and food particles that go down the drain are trapped in this plastic gray box. This is a mechanism which prevents the sewer system from being clogged. All restaurants have one of these, and it is important to remove the cover and empty the sludge on a regular basis. Trust me, this is not a fun job, but the alternative is even less pleasant. We know from experience that if the box becomes too full, the sewage smell will become unbearable, permeating the whole building.

Most people don’t have a grease trap in their kitchen to worry about, but everyone has another place where sludge can build up. All of humanity was born with a sin nature, and within every human heart there is the potential to make bad decisions. Being in the wrong place at the wrong time can be just the conditions needed for sinful choices to rise to the forefront. Unpleasant circumstances can create feelings that, left alone, can clog our ability to think clearly. If we don’t deal with these matters immediately, it is only a matter of time until the stench that sin always brings will threaten to send you and many others running for cover.

God’s answer for this problem is clear.

He tells us that “if we confess our sins He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” Every person is called to do this, but opening our self up before God to see what’s really inside is not pleasant. We like to think of ourselves as good, so we often allow confession of our sins to fall to the bottom of our “to do” list.

This action is a foolish one. First of all, I know the contents of the grease trap before I even open the cover. Likewise God knows what is in my heart. Nothing can be hidden from Him. Letting it all out through confession benefits us greatly. Take the lid off, clean out the sludge, and allow God to forgive and cleanse our hearts from all unrighteousness. If we make confession a priority and do it regularly, we will never be bothered by the repercussions of an overflowing grease trap. Our hearts will be clean and our minds at peace. God is faithful to do it and that is the best way to live a blessed life!

So get ready, grease trap, here I come! You are moving up on the “to do” list! It’s about time you had a good cleaning! — Love, Mama

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

