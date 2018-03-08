Devotional: Getting a life

“As Jesus was getting into the boat, the man who had been demon-possessed begged to go with him. Jesus did not let him, but said, ‘Go home to your family and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how he has had mercy on you.’ So, the man went away and began to tell in the Decapolis how much Jesus had done for him. And all the people were amazed.” (Mark 5:18-20)

Who wouldn’t want to go with Jesus after having Him touch their life in such a powerful way? This man literally got his life back. He was a new person and wanted to be close to the one who made that difference. What would one more follower of Jesus hurt? Why not let him come along? Jesus’ compassion is much more all-encompassing than just for this one man. He also had a concern for his family. He was needed at home. Yet at home there was no way he could keep quiet about what had happened to him. Therefore, the word about Jesus continued to spread.

Isn’t it rather common to talk about things that happen to us? We like to tell our story of how the day went, good or bad? It is the same with Jesus. As He touches our lives we have something to talk about. We have something to rejoice in. There should be no hesitancy on our part to tell others how He has intervened in our life to make a difference. This too will amaze others and cause them to be drawn to Him.

Heavenly Father, help us tell the story of Your place in our daily life. You transform us in incredible ways. You make the difference between a life of meaninglessness and meaningfulness. We have not been the same since You touched us through Jesus. Yes, our sin remains, but more importantly, You remain with us and give us life. Praise Your name. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_Forsberg-1.jpg

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Chirst Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Chirst Lutheran Church in Fairborn.