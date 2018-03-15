Verses from Mama: Blue Bloods

Psalm 139:7 “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence?”

Our family has found a new pastime. After a busy day of school and work Dad, Abigail, and I will often plop down in front of the TV with a bowl of popcorn to watch an episode of the television show called Blue Bloods. For generations the colorful Reagan family has served the metropolis of New York City through the police department. Together with a number of other skilled participants this family participates in seeking out perpetrators of various crimes committed in the city that never sleeps.

The show usually begins with a scenario where a crime is committed – a victim is often attacked or found dead. The Reagans must then go to work to put together all the clues in order to find and prosecute the killer. The rest of the hour is spent examining evidence, interrogating suspects, searching computer websites and more, while trying to beat time limits needed to prosecute. The Blue Bloods usually get their man by the end of the hour, but it is often a close call.

Even the best of detectives can struggle to find out who is behind a crime. By nature a criminal takes great pains to keep his identity unknown. He believes that by staying under cover he may get away with his plan, and sometimes he does. But there is Someone Who never misses a beat!

There is nowhere anyone can go where God does not see them. He may try to hide in a dark alley. He may be dressed as an executive in a large bank. He may be invisible to the world behind the screen of a computer hacking into another business’s files, or posing as a student in an unsuspecting school. But he is known!

Our God is aware of every move and every thought. He doesn’t need to interrogate witnesses or dig through stacks of files to find the answers. He is everywhere all the time, and His light shines in even the darkest corners. There is nowhere a person can hide from His Spirit or escape His presence!

It is always gratifying when the Reagans finally bring a criminal to justice. But there is a day coming when complete justice will be done and even those who thought they got away with their crimes will be found out. The Reagans won’t be needed to uncover those mysteries. The One Who is everywhere all the time will be there to reveal the truth! — Love, Mama

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_sheridanS-1.jpg

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com