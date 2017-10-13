Remembering Sara Galloway

XENIA — Born in Xenia, Sara Galloway spent the greater part of her life in that city. A graduate of the Cincinnati College of Music, she taught music one year in the Dayton Public Schools then went to Mississippi and on to West Virginia where she taught for 27 years. She was the first supervisor of music to introduce orchestra and band music in the Huntington public schools. A member of the Altrusa Club, she was also a talented organist who played for both St Brigid and First Methodist churches. She died in 1932 and is buried in Woodland Cemetery.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.