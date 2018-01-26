Remembering Dr. Charles Schloss

DAYTON — Charles Schloss, MD was born in Portsmouth where he and his family managed to survive the 1913 flood. He received MD degree from the Jefferson Medical College of Philadelphia in 1928 and began his practice of medicine on East Main Street in Osborn in 1929. In 1952, following additional studies he began to practice anesthesiology at a Dayton hospital until retiring in 1972. He was a resident of the county from 1929 until his death.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

