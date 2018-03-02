Remembering Julie Overton

XENIA — Julie Overton’s parents thought she should have a well-rounded education so sent her to live with family members in Holland during her high-school years. Upon returning to the United States she graduated from Antioch College and then married and raised a family. One day, she received a request to find and photograph a tombstone for a former resident. She did some additional research, and then knew she wanted to be a genealogist. She became president of the Ohio Genealogical Society and was for many years, the Director of the Greene County Room at the library.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

