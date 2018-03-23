Remembering Richard Falls M.D.

XENIA — Dr. Richard Falls was a well respected physician in Greene County for more than 35 years. He and his wife moved here from Bangor, Maine in the late 1950’s when he assumed the practice of the late Dr. Ry Barry. Dr. Falls was instrumental in helping to develop the Intensive Cree Unit at Greene Memorial Hospital, was chief of staff two times and one of the four physicians who started Greene Hall. He served on the faculty of the Wright State University School of Medicine, and in his leisure time enjoyed singing barhop harmony with the Xenia Hospitality Chorus.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

