Remembering Loren Shepherd

XENIA — Loren Shepherd was born in 1892, he was better known as “Link”, he served two terms as Clerk of Courts, 1943-1948. He was also a former deputy in the county recorder’s office. A veteran of Wolrd War I, he served with the 61st Spruce Squadron. He was an active member of the American Legion and it was largely through his efforts that the graves of all military veterans buried in Greene County cemeteries have been designated by grave markers. He died in 1965.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

