Remembering Miriam Ray Bricker

XENIA — Miriam Ray Bricker was born in Xenia in 1897, she graduated from Xenia High School and then received her B. S. and M. A. at the George Peabody School for Teachers. She took additional classes at the Michigan School for Nurses. She taught in the Greene County Schools and then became a staff nurse at McClelland Hospital. Her nursing career took her to Georgia and Pennsylvania before she became Supervisor of Nursing at Greene Memorial Hospital. She also worked with public health in Greene County.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

