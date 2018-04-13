Remembering Joshua Everett

XENIA — Reverend Joshua Everett was born in West Virginia in 1849. At the age of 12 he left school and became employed. Wishing to continue his education, he read in his spare time. When he was 20, he was appointed as a “local preacher” for the Methodist Church. He enlisted in the US Calvary in 1870 and went to Texas where he was ordained a Methodist minister. He became a circuit rider serving several churches in that state for 25 years. He moved to Xenia in 1932, where he continued to preach as long as his health permitted.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a resident and long-time historical columnist.

