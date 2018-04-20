Remembering Llucille Cowan

XENIA — Llucille Cowan was small in stature, bur large in capability. Born in 1905 in Indiana, she came to Xenia where she became active in a number of civic organizations. She and her husband owned the Cowan-Williamson Furnace Company and she was the proprietor of Lucille’s Beauty and Gift Shop. She was past president of the Xenia Business and Professional Women, second vice president of the BOPW I Ohio. She took an active interest in the local YMA, having served on the board and building committees. She was also past president of the local and regional Y-Gradale organization.

Joan Baxter is a Greene County resident and longtime historical columnist.

