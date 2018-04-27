Remembering Cloisy Anderson

XENIA — Cloisy Anderson spent well over forty years in the meat processing business. His large abattoir was located on Bellbrook Avenue in Xenia where he bought and fed cattle and hogs for butchering. In addition, he provided his services to farmers for several miles around. Farmers could bring their hogs and cattle for purchase and then he in turn could provide some of the best home-grown prime meats for the local markets. Always honest in his dealings with the farmers and the meat stores, his customers knew they got the best service from Anderson.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

