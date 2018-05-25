Remembering Earl Rayner

XENIA — In 1946 when magazines normally sold for a few cents, Xenia native Earl C. Rayner published a magazine called “American Culture.” At the individual copy rate of $1 or $180 for a one-year subscription this was the most expensive magazine published in the country at that time. After graduating from Xenia schools, where he had served on the newspaper staff and did some correspondence work for out-of-town papers, he moved to Chicago as publisher of several newspapers. He opened his own publishing firm in New York called the Rayner Publishing Company where he published a variety of books and magazines.

Joan Baxter is a Greene County resident and longtime historical columnist.

Joan Baxter is a Greene County resident and longtime historical columnist.