Femanizing males: A modern trend

It seems to me that the campaign, the crusade, to “femanize” males in this country is gathering considerable momentum. Oh, this vision of a more perfect society has been around for a while, but recent events have provided added impetus. What’s the fundamental message of this movement? Simply put it’s. “Masculinity is a problem and we have to do something about it.”

David French, writing in the National Review. states, ” The one thing we know [about this premise] is that stereotypically male characteristics of aggression, risk-taking, and high-energy work and play are “toxic” and need to be medicated or educated right out of the home.” The answer, according to advocates of this concept, of “doing something about it” is to “femanize” males.

According to one extensive study. the characteristics associated with masculinity are self-reliance, defending one’s own beliefs, aggressiveness, and acting as a leader. Characteristics on the feminine side are: yielding, helpful, sensitive to the needs of others, and gentle. Another study identifies masculine characteristics as independent, self-confident, and competitive; among the feminine characteristics are emotional, very aware of the feelings of others, helpful to others. No surprises, right?

Today, parents are being urged “femanize” their sons, that is, to encourage their sons to be sensitive to the needs of others, emotional, and helpful; and not to be aggressive. At the same time they are pushing their daughters to become “masculinized”, that is, to defend their beliefs, take leadership roles, be self-reliant, competitive and aggressive.

According to Dr Mark Sherman, writing in Psychology Today, “The problem for boys and men whose masculinity is being subject to attack is that many studies have shown that both women and men who scored higher on the masculinity (than the femininity) scale were more likely to have higher self-esteem … which often correlates with success. The original thinking … was that the most highly successful people would be androgynous – defined as scoring above the median on both masculinity and femininity; so it was surprising to many that this was often not the case, but rather that scoring higher on masculinity was frequently the best predictor of success.” Oh-Oh! Surprise! Surprise!

So this agenda is designed to reduce masculine traits, which are associated with self esteem and success in life, in boys, while increasing feminine traits. Girls on the other hand are being encouraged and supported to increase masculine traits – associated with self esteem and success. As described in one newspaper headline” … Boys Learn to Dance and Girls Learn to Yell” Yep, we are femanizing boys as we masculinize girls. How about them apples?

Our society is finding every stage of male life is becoming femanized – about one third of all homes today are fatherless leaving boys without a role model dad – and boys are paying a steep price. Even two-parent households are being increasingly feminized or de-masculinized Current models of domestic life are intentionally designed to break old stereotypes and cultural norms by increasingly treat parents not as a “mom” and a “dad” but simply as non-gender parents.

The feminized school, in absolute mortal fear of anything remotely masculine, has an overpowering emphasis on compassion and nurturing. No adventurism, only strict conformity, quiet acceptance. Elementary school, in particular is a place of hugs, not conflict, and play is to be peaceful and non-competitive. No more toy guns – even an imaginary gun consisting of a pointed forefinger is grounds for severe disciplinary action. Okay, moving on.

Have you noticed men carrying “shoulder” bags? (“No it’s not a purse!) And how about pink, lavender, or other pastel colored dress shirts? Earrings? Necklaces? Bracelets? And don’t forget about the latest rage – men’s make-up. Yep, a “guyliner” for the eyes, a brow “smoother”, concealers, “bronzers” tinted moisturizers – they fit nicely in a “shoulder” bag, but probably not in a gym bag.

So how does a woman go about “femanizing” a man? Well, there are lots of on-line “how to do it” articles, instruction manuals, and such that give specific instructions how to turn a man into a “wuss” – that formerly masculine creature who is compliant to every wish of a masculinized woman. Unfortunately, that’s where a good portion of our society appears to be headed. At least that’s how it seems to me.

By Bill Taylor

