Local Sports Digest

Greeneview gets first win

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Rams had little trouble posting a win in week two, beating London Madison Plains, 30-6, in football Sept. 2.

The Eagles actually scored first, on an 85-yard drive, but then just managed 127 yards the rest of the game. The Rams scored on 12- and 5-yard runs by Jacob Green, a 15-yard run by Collin Matt, a 23-yard field goal from Bryce Wilson and a 19-yard run from Ian Tamplin.

The Rams did most of the damage on the ground, totaling 307 rushing yards. Green carried 25 times for 179 yards, while Matt completed two of nine passes for 18 yards and rushed 11 times for 100 yards. Austin Roberts had three carries for 28 yards. Tyler Robinette (13 yards) and Roberts (5 yards) each caught a pass.

Defensively, Tommy Smith had 13 tackles, while Roberts and Isaiah Harding each had 12. Lane Goodbar added seven.

Fairborn girls lose to Tecumseh.

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s girls soccer team fell to 1-4-1 with a 4-0 loss to New Carlisle Tecumseh, Sept. 3. Junior Lauren Thomas has scored nine of Fairborn’s 12 goals and is first in the Greater Western Ohio Conference in goals and third in points with 18.

Beavercreek hockey holding alumni golf outing

BEAVERCREEK — The 2016-17 season marks the 20th anniversary of the Beavercreek varsity hockey program and in celebration, the program will hold the first Beavercreek Varsity Hockey Alumni Friends & Family Golf Scramble. It will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at Locust Hills Golf Course in Springfield. Organizers hope to have a group of players from each of the 20 years of the hockey program represented. Included with the $80 entry fee are 18 holes of golf, cart, driving range, box lunch, dinner, and the chance to participate in a silent auction, raffle, and some fun games and competitions on and off the course. Dinner without golf is $20. Registration and use of the driving range starts 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner and awards will be at approximately 6 p.m. highlighted by the introduction of the new Beavercreek varsity hockey head coach and former U.S. Air Force Academy NCAA Division I player, Brig. Gen. Greg Gutterman. Sponsorship signs are available for businesses, individuals, or families. Sign up to sponsor/and or golf at http://www.golfoutingpro.com/event/beavercreekhockey. For more information, contact tournament director Bill Daniels at veritable@aol.com.

FHS beats BHS

DAYTON — Fairborn beat Bellbrook and earned a $300 scholarship in last week’s Goodwill Stores Drive to Victory competition. Drive to Victory is a friendly competition each week between two local high schools that battle off the field in a donation drive benefiting Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley.

Fairborn collected 10,930 pounds of donations, including four cars, while Bellbrook collected 6,695 pounds. These items will be sold in Goodwill Stores with proceeds supporting the mission of helping people with disabilities and other needs here in the community. For more information, visit the website at gesmv.org.

WSU soccer shuts out St. Francis

LORETTO, Pa. — Sarah Colvin and Paige Aguilera each recorded a goal and an assist and goalkeeper Katie Ruff posted a shutout as the Wright State University women’s soccer team won 2-0 at Saint Francis (Pa.) on Sept. 2. The team had eight shots on goal.

WSU volleyball goes 1-2 at Kent

KENT — The Wright State women’s volleyball team fell to Boise State in the opening match of the Golden Flashes Classic, Sept. 2. The Raiders lost, 22-25, 19-25, 10-25. The Raiders also dropped a three-set decision to Kent State as part of the Classic. WSU swept Eastern Michigan, 3-0, in the final matchup.

Men’s soccer team wins twice, Ngatcha honored

FAIRBORN — Peguy Ngatcha scored twice, including the winning goal at the 1:07:13 mark of double overtime, as the Wright State men’s soccer team defeated Cincinnati, 2-1, Sept. 2 at Gettler Stadium. On Sept. 5, the team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before holding off a Duquesne comeback in the second half for a 3-2 victory in the home opener at Alumni Field.

Ngatcha was named Horizon League offensive player of the week after his three-goal effort, including the game winner over Cincinnati.

New WSU record set

WEST CHESTER — Wright State University’s Nathan Dunn set a school record in the men’s 6K as the cross country teams opened their seasons at the Queen City Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 3 morning in West Chester. Dunn posted a time of 19:09 in the event, finishing 15th overall, while Andrew Lake was 29th. In the women’s race, Alexandra Brown led the way for the Raiders, placing ninth with a time of 21:48. Hailey Brumfield was 13th in 22:21.

Wright State will be in action again Saturday as the teams compete in the Parkside Open Sept. 10 in Kenosha, Wis.

Michalski paces Yellow Jackets at Dayton 5K

KETTERING — Daniel Michalski took runner-up honors to lead Cedarville in its men’s cross country season opener at the University of Dayton 5K Challenge. The Xenia native ran the Indian Riffle Park course in 15:20, five seconds shy of the winner.

Ohio University won the eight-team race with 43 points to nip the host Flyers, who had 44. Louisville totaled 55. The Yellow Jackets were fourth with 105 points and were followed by Ashland (129), Denison (171), Wittenberg (215), and Central State (252). Wyatt Hartman was 19th for CU in 16:02 and Zac Bowen came in 27th in 16:11. A total of 91 runners took part in the event.

Yellow Jackets win in overtime

ELKINS, W.Va. — Sebastian Duque’s goal in the 101st minute gave Cedarville a 3-2 win over Bellarmine in double overtime in a non-conference game at Davis & Elkins. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) never led until scoring the final goal. The Knights led 1-0 at the break following a goal in the 38th minute. Sean Reilly equalized in the 59th, taking an assist from John Schwien for his first career score.

After Bellarmine regained the lead in the 77th minute, Jon Brown tied it less than three minutes later. Kyle Nikerle set up Duque for the winner. The Knights were playing a man down after having received a red card late in regulation. Paulo Pinto made eight saves and the CU defense was credited with another. The team plays again 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 against Trevecca.

Lady Jackets win twice

CLARION, Pa. — Gabby Olson buried 32 kills to lead Cedarville to victories over host Clarion and Lake Erie to complete play at the Clarion Invitational with a 2-2 record. Olson, a 6-foot-4 junior transfer from Clarion, hammered 15 kills in a three-set sweep of her old team, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23. The all-tournament team selection also had four blocks as did Rachel Krikke, who added nine kills.

Kristin Cardwell handed out 25 assists. Angela Becker added 13 digs and three service aces. CU beat Lake Erie, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12. Olson led the attack with 17 kills. Abby Shelton added 15 and became the 21st player in school history to surpass 1,000 career kills. Cardwell piled up career-highs of 56 assists and eight service aces while Becker tallied 36 digs.

CU runner-up at Queen City

WEST CHESTER — The Lady Jackets, ranked 25th by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association, took runner-up honors out of nine schools at the Queen City Invitational to begin the 2016 season. Ohio State won the meet with 15 points while Cedarville totaled 66.

Three NCAA Division I institutions followed the Lady Jackets. The trio included Cincinnati (93), Wright State (106), and Northern Kentucky (133). Olivia Esbenshade placed 12th of 91 competitors with a time of 22:22 for the 6,000 meters. Kayla Casaletto was 14th in a career-best 22:27. Olivia Kundo made her collegiate debut in 17th place in 22:35.

Xenia Tornadoes tryouts set

XENIA — The Xenia Tornadoes semi-professional football team will hold a tryout for its 2017 team at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Spring Hill Park, located just off Ormsby Drive. Tryouts are free, make sure you bring water cleats and shorts. Tryouts will consist of agility drills, route running, and more.

Softball camp

FAIRBORN — Head coach Ray Loeser has announced the Wright State Fall Softball Camp set for Oct. 9. The camp, which is open to ages 14-18, will be held at the WSU Softball Field and will be ran by the coaching staff and current student-athletes of the WSU softball team. To register or for more information visit www.wsuraiders.com/.

CSU names induction class

WILBERFORCE — The 2016 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held at Country Club of the North 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase tickets on or before Friday, Oct. 2.

Five individuals and four teams make up this year’s class: Leonard “Tony” Blaine ‘62, John E. Day ‘71, Eric Love ‘83, Dr. Paul Nitz, James Rollins ‘96, 1960 & 1962 men’s cross country teams, 1983 football team and the 1991 women’s track & field team. Admission to this year’s event is $50, which includes a full-course meal. Tickets may be purchased online at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com. For more information call 937-376-6345.

Please email your local sports information to: sports@aimmedianetwork.com.

