HIGH SCHOOL

Golden Eagles win pair

BELLBROOK — Audrey Spirk scored the only goal, off an assist from Shannon Reuber, as Bellbrook beat Clayton Northmont, 1-0, in girls soccer, Oct. 7.

The Golden Eagles beat Southwestern Buckeye League foe Oakwood, 2-0, Oct. 5 as Lydia Travis had a goal and an assist. Jade Edwards had the other goal for Bellbrook, which is 12-0-2 overall and 9-0-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern Division.

Springfield Catholic beats Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview dropped an Ohio Heritage Conference volleyball match to Springfield Catholic, Oct. 5, 19-25, 15-25, 19-25.

Caitlin Sweat and Ashley Schloss each had 11 kills, while Bryce Ratliff had 28 assists. Allison Simpson had 15 digs for Greeneview, which is 15-5 overall and 9-5 in the OHC.

The Rams reserve team won, 25-22, 21-25, 28-26, to improve to 11-6 overall and 7-5 in the OHC.

Bellbrook runners solid at Anna

ANNA — The Bellbrook boys cross country team ran third out of 23 teams at the Anna Rocket Invitational, Oct. 7, while the girls ran eighth out of 21 teams.

Max Bretland was third in 17:03.1 to lead the Golden Eagles in the boys race. Cole Weslow (17:39.8) was 12th, followed by Trevor Bowers (18:02.9) 24th, Takumi Ford (18:04.1) 25th, and Clay Cavanaugh (18:15.6) 35th.

Rachel Kahler led Bellbrook’s girls, finishing 27th overall in 21:47.9. Ally Jiovani (21:55.7) was 33rd, Mara Fleck (22:53.8) 52nd, Keely Dryden (23:03) 57th, and Maddie Main (23:24.2) 65th.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

COLLEGE

WSU women top Oakland

FAIRBORN — Wright State women’s soccer won 2-0 over the Oakland Grizzlies, Oct. 7 at WSU’s Alumni Field.

For much of the half, the Raiders worked to penetrate the Oakland defense, who consistently moved the majority of the team back into the box to defend. Both teams finished with two shots for the half. The second half began much like the first half with the Raiders putting pressure on the Oakland defense. The Raiders pushed their lead to 2-0 on an over-the-head pass from freshman Destiny Johnson to allow junior forward Kayla Schrubb to run on to the ball in the box and hit a low liner to the right corner for a deflection off of the Grizzlies’ goalkeeper into the goal.

Wright State heads to Horizon League leader Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis for a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 match. This match will be streamed on ESPN3.

Yellow Jackets win

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s women’s volleyball team wrapped up Homecoming weekend by defeating Great Midwest Athletic Conference foe Malone in four sets in front of 808 fans, Oct. 7 at the Callan Athletic Center.

The Yellow Jackets upped their season mark to 9-10 overall and 7-2 G-MAC with a 25-27, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 victory. Lauren Willow’s 12th and final kill ended the contest. Krissy Pratt had 11 kills and 12 digs while Taylor Wilkerson tallied seven kills and four blocks. Sierra Schuitema contributed 22 assists and 11 digs, Lindsey Bray had 16 assists, and Autumn Foust was good for a team-high 20 digs.

The team plays Oct. 13-14 at the Midwest Region Crossover in Aurora, Ill.

Raider netters at WFU Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wright State women’s tennis team continued play at the Wake Forest Invitational Oct. 8.

Big singles wins on Sunday by Luisa Pelayo over Richmond, who is now in the finals of the E2 singles flight, Grace Whitney over Appalachian State, and Anna Marie Reynolds over Marshall, highlighted the Raiders day. More big doubles wins came from Grace Whitney/Luisa Pelayo over Virginia Tech, and Jillian Milano/Madison Riley over William & Mary.

Cradduck comes through in 2-1 win

ELKINS, W.Va. — Stephanie Cradduck scored both goals including a sweeping corner kick in overtime to guide the CU Yellow Jackets women’s soccer team to a 2-1 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory Oct. 7 at Davis & Elkins.

Cedarville garnered a critical three points while pushing its record to 7-5-1 overall and 5-3-1 G-MAC. CU equalized in the 22nd minute on Cradduck’s first career goal.

The Yellow Jackets play again at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

Senators rally past Yellow Jackets

ELKINS, W.Va. — Davis & Elkins’ late tally completed a second half comeback in a 3-2 result over Cedarville in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer contest Oct. 7.

The Senators netted the winner in the 84th minute after tying the match five minutes into the second half. D&E got on the board first by converting a penalty kick in the fifth minute. Mason Hecklinger stole a lazy pass from the Senator defense and ripped a 20-yarder to equalize the match in the 10th minute. The Senators also attempted more corner kicks, 5-1.

Cedarville University will play Malone next at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

Michalski finishes fifth

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Daniel Michalski placed fifth and the Yellow Jackets men’s cross country team finished 15th overall Oct. 7at the Lewis Conference Cross-Over.

No less than eight teams from the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division II top 25 were entered in the 31-team meet, including three from the top 10. There were 361 total competitors in the race. Grand Valley State won the team title with 55 points while Cal Baptist was a distant second with 121. Cedarville totaled 388 points.

They run again at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the Wilmington Classic.

Cedarville women 11th in Cross-Over

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Kayla Casaletto finished 31st overall and the Lady Jackets placed 11th as a team Oct. 7 at the Lewis Conference Cross-Over.

A total of 359 competitors from 34 schools participated in the meet which featured eight institutions ranked in the USTFCCCA Division II top 25. Five of those are rated in the top 10. Number 6-ranked Cal Baptist tallied 51 points to outrun top-ranked Grand Valley State, who totaled 66. Cedarville came in with 367 points. Casaletto covered the 6,000 meters in 22:34 as CU’s top finisher. Christy Jesson was 37th in 22:40 and Sarah Hoffman placed 81st in 23:23.

The Yellow Jackets compete next at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the G-MAC Championship in Nashville, Tenn.

WSU men’s soccer wins, 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Wright State University men’s soccer team went on the road and came away with a 2-1 win Oct. 7 at Belmont University.

Stefan Rokvic scored two quick goals to get the Raiders on the scoreboard. His first came at 26:05 as he hit the bottom left of the net unassisted. Belmont dented the net with a goal at 62:36 by Sam Borgel as the Raider defense held strong. WSU fired 12 shots overall, three from Paterson, while the Bruins ended with 11 shots. Sundell made four saves.

The Raiders come home to host Bowling Green State University in the I-75 Cup at 7 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 10.

Raiders tennis competes

VALPARAISO, Ind. — The Wright State University men’s tennis team competed in the final day of the Valparaiso Fall Invitational, Oct. 8. Wins in singles came from Michal Kianicka, Parum Pun and Javier Alvarez with doubles wins from Michal Kianicka/William Morton.

Results: Round 3

Doubles — Wright State vs. Eastern Illinois: Freddie O’Brien/Trent Reiman def. Fernando Nardelli/Param Pun 7-6 (7-3); Michal Kianicka/Will Morton def. Grant Reiman/Kaisei Kuroki 6-1; Gage Kingsmith/Jared Woodson def. Javier Alvarez/Carlos Sanchez 6-4.

Wounded Warriors to play

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Greene County News

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

