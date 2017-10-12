Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

Bucs in Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Tournament officials announced Oct. 10 that Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Totten G-MAC AOW

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University sophomore Alex Totten has been selected the Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s tennis Athlete of the Week on Oct. 11.

Totten, a product of Normal, Ill., did not lose a game while posting singles and doubles victories in a 9-0 result over Capital University. He won his match at No. 2 singles by a 6-0, 6-0 to improve his season record to 2-2. Totten teamed up with Ryan Cvammen for an 8-0 decision at No. 2 doubles as the tandem upped their mark to 3-1.

The Yellow Jackets ended the fall season with a 4-1 record. They’ll resume the 2017-18 campaign during the spring semester.

Raiders defeat Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN — The Wright State University women’s volleyball team defeated Youngstown State, 3-1 (30-32, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22) Oct. 11 at YSU.

Wright State scored the first point in the set off of an attack error by Youngstown, but Youngstown immediately answered back and took the early lead at 6-1 after a 6-0 run. Wright State called their first timeout at 6-1 to regroup, and came out of the timeout going on a 5-2 run which allowed them to close within two points of the Penguins at 8-6.

Wright State and Youngstown State kept the score close in the beginning of the second set, tying the score at 4-4 after an attack error by the Penguins. The Raiders took the lead after the 4-4 tie for the remainder of the game and went on multiple runs to extend their lead to 15-10.

The Raiders took a big lead early in the third set at 7-0 with four of the seven points being kills for the Raiders.

Youngstown State took the early lead at 2-0 in the fourth set, but Wright State came back and tied the score at 3-3 after putting up a solid block against the Penguins. Both teams battled back-and-forth tying the game two more times at 4-4 and 5-5 before the Penguins went on a 5-1 run taking the lead at 10-6.

WSU will play on the road at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in Milwaukee.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14 at Wright State University’s Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Beginner archery clinic

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks Department is offering a Beginner Archery Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 21 at Wartinger Park Barn. The adult clinic is from 10 a.m to 12 p.m., and the family clinic (age 10 and up) is 1-3 p.m. Youth age 10-17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

This clinic is appropriate for beginner archers with little to no experience. A certified archery instructor will teach participants safe archery procedures, basic equipment use, the basics of shooting a bow and arrow, and time to practice will be provided. Equipment will be provided by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Cost is $7, $10 for pair of residents, $12 non-residents. Call 937-427-5514 for more information.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

