Beavercreek boys win again

BEAVERCREEK — Caleb Russell had three goals and an assist to lead Beavercreek to a 9-1 non-league boys high school soccer win over Northwestern, Oct. 12.

Kevin Davis had two goals, while Joseph Butman, Pete Schneider, Cameron Ryan, and Ryan Wightman each had one goal. Assists came from Schneider, Vaughn Ernst (2), Ryan Davis, and Dominic Calabrese.

Greenon tops Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Greenon beat Greeneview, 18-25, 23-25, 20-25, in Ohio Heritage Conference girls high school volleyball, Oct. 12.

Bryce Ratliffe had 19 assists, while Ashley Schloss had six kills. Allie Simpson had six digs for the 10-6 Rams. The reserve team lost in two sets to fall to 11-7 overall.

Cedarville ends with win

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville beat Southeastern, 25-19, 25-22, 25-12, in girls high school volleyball, Oct. 12 to end the regular season 17-5 overall and 11-5 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Sara Beste lead the offensive attack with 11 kills, and five aces, while adding eight digs.

Brianna Hanson had eight kills, four aces and three digs, while Kalley Schulz had 23 assists and three digs. Cedarville begins the postseason at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 against Fairlawn at Troy.

Bellbrook girls win again

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook finished the girls high school soccer season undefeated at 14-0-2 after a 3-0 win over Eaton, Oct. 12.

Bailey Sedlak and Cassi Hennen had goals, while Abby Judge and Audrey Spirk had assists. The third goal was kicked in by Eaton for an own goal.

The Golden Eagles junior varsity team won, 1-0.

Greeneview tops Northeastern

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview beat Northeastern, 7-0, in girls soccer, Oct. 12.

Josie Faris and Kayli Vipperman each had two goals and an assist, while Faith Rutherford had a goal and two assists. Grace Noalan added a goal. The final goal was an own goal.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

Bucs in Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High School will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Greeneview Middle splits

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School’s volleyball teams split matches with Southeastern on Oct. 11.

The seventh grade team won, 25-13, 25-19, as Sadie Trisel had 16 points. Leah Price added six, Karlie Harlow five, and Madelyn Muse and Kaylie Hammond three each. Hammond also had four kills, while Trisel had 12 digs.

The eighth grade team lost, 21-25, 17-25. McKenna Reno had 12 points and 12 digs, Sarah Trisel seven kills and five points, and Ellie Harlow five points. Brilea Bishop had three points, while Ashlyn Cadwallader had two.

Beginner archery clinic

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks Department is offering a Beginner Archery Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 21 at Wartinger Park Barn. The adult clinic is 10 a.m to 12 p.m. and the family clinic (age 10 and up) is 1-3 p.m. Youths age 10-17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

This clinic is appropriate for beginner archers with little to no experience. A certified archery instructor will teach participants safe archery procedures, basic equipment use, the basics of shooting a bow and arrow, and time to practice will be provided. Equipment will be provided by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Cost is $7, $10 for pair of residents, $12 non-residents. Call 937-427-5514 for more information.

Cedarville shuts down Pioneers, 4-0

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University Yellow Jackets continued their men’s soccer mastery over Malone by rolling to a 4-0 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory, Oct. 12.

Cedarville is 7-7 overall and 6-5 in the G-MAC. Mason Hecklinger tapped in Nick Marculo’s pass in the 22nd minute for his third goal of the year. It remained a 1-0 difference until nearly 11 minutes into the second half. Levi Haight received a long pass from Greg Williams and drilled a 10-yard for his fourth goasl this fall.

Then, Bryce Childers tallied his seventh and eighth goals, respectively, just 40 seconds apart on near carbon-copy plays with Kyle Nikerle assisting on both. On each occasion, Nikerle delivered balls to Childers within the 6-yard box and he headed them home. The Yellow Jackets did not allow a shot on frame while outshooting Malone 19-6 overall and 10-0 on goal. Graham Sachtleben picked up his fourth shutout.

The team plays again at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 against Walsh.

CU beats Malone

CANTON — Hannah Atkinson scored midway through the first half and the CU Lady Jackets won their fourth straight game with a 1-0 Great Midwest Athletic Conference result Oct. 12 at Malone.

Cedarville pushed its record to 8-5-1 and 6-3-1 G-MAC with four regular season games remaining. Atkinson netted the game’s only goal in the 23rd minute when she cleaned up a rebound from Stephanie Cradduck, who was credited with the assist. The Yellow Jacket defense did the rest by allowing two shots on goal. Allison Garlock had two saves while posting her fifth shutout. Cedarville outshot the hosts 16-6 overall, including an 8-1 margin in the second half. The shots on goal differential was 8-2.

The women play again at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Walsh University in North Canton.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Greene County News

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

