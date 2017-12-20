Greeneview posts easy win

JAMESTOWN — Gabe Caudill scored 15 points, and Nick Clevenger added 14 to lead Greeneview to 70-29 win over Madison Plains, Dec. 19. Greeneview led 15-7 after one and 40-13 at halftime. Madison Plains didn’t score more than nine points in any quarter.

Legacy beats Stivers

XENIA — Legacy Christian’s boys basketball team knocked off Stivers, 46-41, Dec. 19. The game was tied 24-all after three quarters but Legacy made 12 of 15 tries from the free-throw line in the fourth to pull off the upset. Keano Hammerstrom and Erik Uszynski had 12 points each, while Ashton Burke had 10.

Rams lose pair

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s bowling team lost a pair of matches to Kenton Ridge, Dec. 19. In the girls match, a 1,950-1,543 loss, Anna Willingham had games of 114 and 120 for a 234 series, while Katy Hilbig followed with games of 139 and 92 for a 231.

Adam Schornail had games of 150 and 188 for a 338 in the boys’ 2,430-1,712 loss.

Bucs Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the pre-season fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Horizon tourney tickets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. — will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Joe Smith to headline WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

Smith has enjoyed one of the more decorated collegiate and professional careers in WSU athletics history. He was a third round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2006 after posting 13 saves and a 0.98 ERA in his junior season. For his efforts, he was named 1st team Horizon League, Horizon League Pitcher of the Year, All-Mideast Region and WSU’s Don Mohr Male Athlete of the Year. He helped lead the Raiders to the 2006 Horizon League Championship and the Corvallis NCAA Regional at Oregon State.

He made his first major league appearance on April 1, 2007 with the Mets. Currently, he is fifth among active pitchers in appearances with (698), while posting a 2.97 ERA, 547 strikeouts, and having pitched 624.2 innings in his 11-year career.

He became a World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs and was a member of the Cleveland Indians team which set the American League consecutive win streak at 22.

Smith is active in a variety of charities, with his main focus on fundraising and raising awareness for Huntington’s disease and its research.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Greene County News

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.

