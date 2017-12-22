Sports Digest

Knights defeat Middletown Christian

XENIA — The Legacy Christian Academy boys high school basketball team beat Metro Buckeye Conference opponent Middletown Christian, 76-35, on Dec. 21.

Erik Uszynski lead all scorers with 20 points followed by Ashton Burke’s 15, Keano Hammerstrom’s 13 and Josh Stemple’s 10.

Dre Shores lead Middletown Christian (1-6, 1-3 MBC) with 13 points.

The Knights (7-1, 3-1 MBC) are back in action at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 when they’ll play at Northeastern.

Spartans upend Carroll

GERMANTOWN — Valley View limited Carroll’s girls high school basketball team to six points in the first quarter and came away with a 47-42 win, Dec. 21 at Valley View High School. No individual statistics were reported by either team. Carroll falls to 5-4 overall with the loss. They’ll play in the opening round of the Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 28, with the second day of the tourney set for Dec. 30.

Buc boys defeated by Piqua

XENIA — James McDaniel rolled a match-best 389 series, and Cameron McPherson tossed a 382 two-game series, in Xenia’s 1,903 to 1,670 loss to Piqua on Dec. 21. Other Xenia high school boys bowling scores were rolled by Zane Eneix (322 series), Trace Howdyshell (174 game), Samuel Bahorik (161 game), Luke Wright (118) and “sub bowler” (124).

Xenia (5-3, 2-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division) will participate in the Eastern Lanes Boys Holiday Tournament, which starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 in Middletown.

Xenia girls nip Indians

XENIA — Caity Moody and Kailee Palecek both rolled 300-plus series scores to lead the Xenia girls high school bowling team to a 1,723 to 1,489 team win over Piqua on Dec. 21. Moody tossed a match-high 312 two-game series while Palecek rolled a 304.

Other Xenia scores were turned in by Kelly Fullen (272 series), Gillian Miller (271 series), Shayna Caraway (118 game) and Briana Salazar (94 game). Xenia is now 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American South. They’ll next play in the Eastern Lanes Girls Holiday Tournament which begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 in Middletown.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. — are now on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Joe Smith to headline WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

Smith has enjoyed one of the more decorated collegiate and professional careers in WSU athletics history. He was a third round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2006 after posting 13 saves and a 0.98 ERA in his junior season. For his efforts, he was named 1st team Horizon League, Horizon League Pitcher of the Year, All-Mideast Region and WSU’s Don Mohr Male Athlete of the Year. He helped lead the Raiders to the 2006 Horizon League Championship and the Corvallis NCAA Regional at Oregon State.

He made his first major league appearance on April 1, 2007 with the Mets. Currently, he is fifth among active pitchers in appearances with (698), while posting a 2.97 ERA, 547 strikeouts, and having pitched 624.2 innings in his 11-year career.

He became a World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs and was a member of the Cleveland Indians team which set the American League consecutive win streak at 22.

Smith is active in a variety of charities, with his main focus on fundraising and raising awareness for Huntington’s disease and its research.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

