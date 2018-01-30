Greenon sweeps Greeneview bowlers

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s bowling teams lost a pair of Ohio Heritage Conference matches to Greenon, Jan. 29.

The boys lost, 2,395-1,951, while the girls lost, 2,052-1,392.

Adam Schornak led the Rams with games of 156 and 196 for a 352 series. Steven Ross added games of 191 and 157 for a 348. Anna Willingham led the girls with games of 130 and 128 for a 258 series.

Warner eighth loses close game

XENIA — Warner Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team lost, 48-46, to Springfield Blue, Jan. 29. Ray Greene led the Bucs with 22 points. A.J. Ruffin and Jalin Adams each scored eight points, while Dylan Alex had five and Ayden Rose three. The Bucs travel Wednesday, Jan. 31 to take on Mad River.

WSU wins at Saint Francis

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Wright State men’s tennis team took on the Saint Francis Red Flashes, Jan. 28, winning 4-3.

The Raiders swept all three doubles matches with Michal Kianicka/Fernando Nardelli, Javier Alvarez de la Villa/Marcel Ueltzhoeffer, and Carlos Sanchez/Param Punall claiming victories. Param Pun, Marcel Ueltzhoeffer and Carlos Sanchez each added WSU singles wins.

Wright State will return to action Saturday, Feb. 3, as they host Eastern Illinois.

Raiders beat Akron

AKRON — The Wright State women’s tennis team won their second match of the day, this time beating the University of Akron, 4-3, on Jan. 28.

Freshman Grace Whitney clinched the match for the Raiders, winning her singles draw in the third set. Other singles victories included Haily Morgan and Luisa Pelayo. Wright State also took two of the three doubles matches on the day, with Karoline Haller/Haily Morgan and Luisa Pelayo/Grace Whitney claiming victory.

The Raiders will return to action Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Five Seasons Sports Club in Dayton against the Dayton Flyers.

WSU freshmen lead Raiders

FAIRBORN — Three freshmen led the way as the Wright State men’s basketball team completed the season sweep of the preseason Horizon League favorite Oakland with a 64-51 win Jan. 28 at the WSU Nutter Center.

Loudon Love collected his ninth double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds, tying his career high for rebounds set at Oakland on Jan. 7. Jaylon Hall had 15 points, a career-best six rebounds, three assists and one steal while Everett Winchester finished with seven points, four boards and two assists.

Wright State is now 17-6 and 9-1 while Oakland drops to 14-9 and 6-4. The Raiders next play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 at Cleveland State.

Balanced effort carries Jackets

COLUMBUS — The Cedarville University men’s track & field team won five events and were the runner-up in six others while cruising to a convincing win Jan. 27 at the Capital University Open. Cedarville piled up 166 points to win the 13-team meet. Mount Vernon Nazarene was second with 95.5 points.

Daniel Michalski was a double winner. He took the 800 meters in 1:55.57 and led a 1-4 CU finish in the 3,000 meters in 8:38.54. The Jackets also had the top three finishers in the 5,000, paced by Ford McElroy in 15:44.94. Caleb Carrico won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.92 seconds. Tommy Ansiel was a winner in the pole vault by clearing 4.50 meters (14 feet, 9 inches).

The team hosts the Cedarville Collegiate Invitational, at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Jackets dominate field

COLUMBUS — Cedarville University’s women’s track & field team won five individual events and two relays en route to a decisive team victory Jan. 27 at the Capital University Open.

Freshman Madeline Barnes won the pole vault for the second straight week this time by clearing 3.50 meters (11 feet, 5 inches). Grace Norman led a 1-thru-4 CU finish in the mile with a time of 5:11.41. The Yellow Jackets took the top three spots in the 800 meters paced by Rachel Sweeney in 2:22.85. Other individual wins came from Lyndsey Smith in the 400 meters (1:01.99) and Kayla Casaletto in the 5,000 (19:10.80).

Cedarville amassed 173 points while host Capital was a distant second with 77. There were 12 schools represented in the women’s meet.

The team will host the Cedarville Collegiate Invitational, at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Eight straight for Jackets

CEDARVILLE — Regina Hochstetler fired in 25 points and Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s college basketball leader Cedarville rolled to its eighth consecutive win, 100-67, over Ohio Valley, Jan. 27 at the Callan Athletic Center.

The Yellow Jackets, 16-3 overall and 11-2 G-MAC, maintain sole possession of the conference lead, which remains crowded at the top of the standings. The hosts shot 58 percent from the field in the first half, which included eight three-point baskets, in racing out to a 52-30 advantage.

They play again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 when they will host Malone College.

CU downs Fighting Scots

CEDARVILLE — Patrick Bain continued his scoring spree with 25 points as Cedarville University’s men’s basketball team pushed its record back over the .500 mark by defeating Ohio Valley, 85-74, Jan. 27, at the Callan Athletic Center.

Coach Pat Estepp also moved into second place on the school’s men’s basketball all-time wins list with 178. The Yellow Jackets, 10-9 overall and 5-7 Great Midwest Athletic Conference, held the lead for all but 12 seconds, yet at times struggled to put away OVU.

They play again 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the Callan Athletic Center against Malone College.

Softball leagues forming

FAIRBORN — Registrations are being accepted for the 2018 Fairborn Girls Softball Association season. Walk-up registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 at The Inside Scoop, 313 W. Main St.

A registration form can be downloaded at www.fgsasoftball.com and then mailed to P.O. Box 626, Fairborn, OH 45324. Registration fee is $65 and there will be a $10 discount for additional family members. For more information visit fgsasoftball.com or send email to fgsasoftball@gmail.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.