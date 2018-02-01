Greeneview boys, girls win

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s boys and girls bowling teams posted wins in Jan. 31 matches. The boys beat Catholic Central, 2,035-1,844, in Ohio Heritage Conference action, while the girls won a tri-match over East Clinton and Goshen with a pin total of 1,478. Goshen had 1,464 and East Clinton 1,156.

Steven Ross had games of 172 and 193 for a 365 series, while Adam Schornak had games of 149 and 181 for a 330 series.

Anna Willingham had games of 114 and 192 for a match-high 306, while Erin Miller added games of 113 and 141 for a 244. Jackie Kasner followed with games of 108 and 115 for a 223.

In an earlier OHC match, Fairbanks beat the boys, 2,209-1,966, and the girls, 1,807-1,556, Jan.30. Ross and Schornak each had a 335 series for the boys. In the girls match, Emily Crum, Kasner and Willingham each had a 227 series, while Katy Hilbig had a 225. Miller followed with a 201.

Skyhawks win over Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Khala Powell scored 11 points and Evelyn Oktavec added 10 to lead Fairborn’s high school girls basketball team to a 32-22 road win over Stebbins, Jan. 31. The 32 total points scored is the Skyhawks’ lowest amount scored in a win this season. Fairborn (7-12, 6-6 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South) led 17-13 at halftime, then outscored the Indians 15-9 in the second half to earn the win. Stebbins never scored more than nine points in a quarter. Bea Marks led the Indians (5-11, 5-7 GWOC American South) with seven points scored.

Fairborn will host West Carrollton at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 in the Baker Middle School gym in Fairborn for its next game.

Fairmont defeats Xenia

KETTERING — Trinity Morton-Nooks scored 18 points for Xenia, but the rest of the team was limited to 11 points, in a 75-29 road loss to Fairmont. No individual statistics were reported by the Firebirds, who led 37-18 at the break.

Xenia (2-15) has another tough opponent at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. That’s when they’ll host division leading Trotwood-Madison.

Bellbrook tops Oakwood

BELLBROOK — Donnie Crouch scored 19 points and was one of four in double figures for Bellbrook High School’s boys basketball team in a 64-50 win over Oakwood, Jan. 31. Jack Campbell added 15, Hayden Greene 14 and Storm Painter 12.

The Golden Eagles are 9-7 overall and 6-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division. They visit Monroe on Friday, Feb. 2.

The reserve team won, while the freshmen lost.

Softball leagues forming

FAIRBORN — Registrations are being accepted for the 2018 Fairborn Girls Softball Association season. Walk-up registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 at The Inside Scoop, 313 W. Main St.

A registration form can be downloaded at www.fgsasoftball.com and then mailed to P.O. Box 626, Fairborn, OH 45324. Registration fee is $65 and there will be a $10 discount for additional family members. For more information visit fgsasoftball.com or send email to fgsasoftball@gmail.com.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event Saturday

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Xenia taking Athletic Hall of Fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10.

Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

