Knights roll over Middletown Christian

MIDDLETOWN — The Legacy Christian Academy girls high school basketball team jumped out to a 19-0 lead after one quarter of play, and led 33-2 at halftime, in a 61-20 win Feb. 5. No individual scoring was reported by either team. LCA is now 18-2 overall, 11-0 in the Metro Buckeye Conference. They play at second-place Troy Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 next.

Bulldogs bit by Bethel

YELLOW SPRINGS — Amani Wagner scored a team-high 13 points and 17 rebounds, fellow starter Gracie Price finished with nine points, and Elie Peifer came off the bench to score seven, in Yellow Springs’ 59-40 home loss to Bethel on Feb. 5. The Bulldogs are now 6-15 overall, 5-6 in the Metro Buckeye Conference. Their next game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Dayton Christian, a game that will be played at Middletown High School in Middletown.

LCA bowls past Yellow Springs

XENIA — Ethan Croucher rolled a 510 two-game series, and Michael Fisher tossed a 304 series, to lead the Legacy Christian Academy boys high school bowling team to a 2,110 to 1,846 win Feb. 5 over Yellow Springs. LCA is now 5-6 overall, 2-5 in the Metro Buckeye Conference standings, while Yellow Springs falls to 0-7, 0-6. No individual statistics were reported for Yellow Springs.

Firebirds defeat Golden Eagles

KETTERING — Host Fairmont claimed a 61-47 win over Bellbrook’s girls high school basketball team on Feb. 5. No individual statistics were reported by either team. Bellbrook (13-8 overall, 9-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division) closes out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 8 with a home contest with Eaton.

Bucs fall to Northwestern

SPRINGFIELD — Host Northwestern broke open a 9-9 tie after one quarter with a 10-5 run in the second quarter in a 40-31 nonleague win Feb. 5 over Xenia in girls high school basketball action. Trinity Morton-Nooks led Xenia with 12 points scored and a team-high eight rebounds. Rachel White led the Warriors with a game-high 15.

Xenia, now 2-17 overall, gets back into Greater Western Ohio Conference American South divisional play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 when they’ll host West Carrollton.

Skyhawks roll over West Carrollton

FAIRBORN — Nine boys varsity bowlers were involved in Fairborn’s 2,219 to 1,656 boys high school bowling win on Feb. 5 over West Carrollton. Logan Cherpeski was the only bowler to toss two games in the competition, finishing with a 408 series. J.T. Cherpeski had high game at 289. Fairborn (9-4 overall and in first place with a 9-3 record in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American South) takes on Xenia at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek for its next match.

Fairborn sinks Pirates

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High’s girls varsity bowling team claimed a 1,933 to 1,670 win over West Carrollton on Feb. 5. Audrey Renner rolled the top two-game series at 482. Other two-game totals were rolled by Shyann Predmore (343), Callie Shimek (339) and Hannah Byczkowski (244). Emily Reichert and Katelyn Byczkowski rolled single games of 136 and 105 respectively in the win.

Fairborn (8-5 overall, 8-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South) next bowls against Xenia at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Spring Hill powers past Marauders

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders women’s college basketball team dropped a key conference game, 67-62, to Spring Hill, Feb.6.

The loss lowers CSU’s record to 17-5 overall with a 11-3 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. SHC improved to 18-6 on the year with an 11-3 record in the conference.

In a battle of the top two offenses in the SIAC, Spring Hill converted 45 percent of its attempted field goals while the Marauders struggled to a 35 percent shooting performance. SHC exploited its size advantage by outscoring CSU, 56-34, in the paint. Angel Carthen converted 10 of 13 field goals to lead SHC with 21 points along with 10 rebounds. Brooke Spaulding paced the Marauders with 18 points. Mustafa Notter contributed with 10 points off the bench.

CSU hopes to rebound at home at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 against rival Kentucky State.

XHS parents meeting

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Xenia taking Hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@xeniagazette.com.

