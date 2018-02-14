Sports Digest

Bellbrook loses to Arrows

BELLBROOK — Preble Shawnee beat Bellbrook, 52-49, in boys high school basketball Feb. 13. No individual stats were available, but Bellbrook led 15-12 after one quarter and 24-23 at halftime. Preble took a one-point lead into the fourth.

The Golden Eagles are 12-9 overall and 9-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League. A win Friday at Eaton gives Bellbrook at least a share of the Southwestern Division title.

The reserves won, 49-40, while the freshmen won, 35-22.

Holm athlete of the week

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University senior guard Kaitlyn Holm is the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week, it was announced Feb. 13.

The 5-foot-7 native of Charlotte, N.C. erupted for career-highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets outlasted Ohio Dominican, 93-88, in the Callan Athletic Center in their only game of the week. Holm added three assists and three steals in 36 minutes of playing time.

The Lady Jackets play Lake Erie at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

Oilers too much for CU

FINDLAY — NABC No. 15 and Great Midwest Athletic Conference leader Findlay pulled away in the second half to hand the Yellow Jackets an 84-56 reversal in men’s college basketball Feb. 13 at Croy Gymnasium.

The Oilers, who will host the conference tournament on March 1-3 as the top seed, never trailed in improving to 23-3 overall and 17-1 G-MAC. Cedarville dips to 11-13 and 6-11. UF took a 10-point halftime lead and then shot 53 percent from the field in the second half to expand the spread to as much as 29. Conner TenHove was the only Yellow Jacket to score in double figures. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

Cedarville plays Lake Erie at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

Lady Jackets drop G-MAC

FINDLAY — Findlay knocked Cedarville University down to second place in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 73-65 decision Feb. 13 at Croy Gymnasium.

The Yellow Jackets women’s basketball team fell to 19-5 overall and 14-4 G-MAC, but they have league-leading Ursuline paying a visit on Thursday night, Feb. 15. Breanne Watterworth produced her sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Baylee Bennett and Ashlyn Huffman tossed in 14 points apiece while Kelly Poole added a career-high 13.

XHS parents meeting Thursday

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Hall of fame nominations taken

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Museum offers February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.