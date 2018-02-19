Sports Digest

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

First-round Results

Division I

Fairmont 54, Fairborn 25

Beavercreek 63, Sidney 26

Division II

Bellbrook 59, Marshall 14

Carroll 59, Bellefontaine 26

Division III

Greeneview 52, Brookville 44

Division IV

Legacy Christian 84, New Miami 10

Perry 55, Yellow Springs 33

Cedarville 50, Middletown Christian 10

This Week

Division I

Wednesday, Feb. 21

No. 18 Xenia vs. No. 2 Springboro, 6 p.m. Troy HS

No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 9 West Carrollton, 6 p.m., Butler HS

Division II

Wednesday, Feb. 21

No. 2 Bellbrook vs. Chaminade Julienne, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon HS

No. 4 Carroll vs. No. 6 Greenville, 7:30 p.m., Tecumseh HS

Division III

Tuesday, Feb. 20

No. 3 Greeneview vs. No. 18 Urbana, 6 p.m., Trotwood-Madison HS

Division IV

Wednesday, Feb. 21

No. 1 Legacy Christian vs. No. 8 Miami Valley Christian, 6 p.m. Monroe HS

Thursday, Feb. 22

No. 2 Cedarville vs. No. 10 Lockland, 6 p.m., Monroe HS

Xenia bowlers receive league honors

XENIA — Members of Xenia High School bowling teams were recognized by the Greater Western Ohio Conference recently. Sophomore Caity Moody was named GWOC American South bowler of the year and was joined on the GWOC American South first team by junior Kailee Palecek. Palecek was also All-GWOC without regards to division.

Moody finished eighth in the GWOC with a 199.8 average, while Palecek was 10th with a 197.4 average.

Freshman Kelsey Rose was second team All-GWOC South, while senior Kelly Kullen was special mention.

Junior James McDaniel was was on the boys second team, while sophomore Zane Eneix was special mention.

Bellbrook shares title

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles claimed a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division boys high school basketball title with a 60-41 win over Eaton, Feb. 16.

Caleb Scott scored 17 and Donnie Crouch added 14 for Bellbrook, which finished the regular season 13-9 overall and 10-2 in the SWBL. Bellbrook shares the title with Franklin. It’s the first division title for the Golden Eagles since 2011.

The reserves won, 69-31, while the freshmen won, 36-26.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Museum offers February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Boat Club offers Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable but not loose-fitting exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

