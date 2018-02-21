Avery Anderson was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Legacy Christian Academy High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Anderson has been the varsity cheer captain for the last two years. She was a member of the 2017 softball team and is one of the favorite singers of the national anthem before basketball games at Legacy. Her grade-point average is an impressive 3.9.

