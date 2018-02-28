Mason Schneider was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Schneider, a senior on the Boys Basketball team averages 17 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks per game. He just recently scored his 1000th point for his career while playing just three years. Schneider’s grade-point average is an impressive 3.8.

