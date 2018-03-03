Patriots fall in three overtimes to Franklin in district title game

MASON — Franklin freshman guard Jordan Rogers hit a 3-point shot from the right corner with 4.3 seconds remaining in the third overtime to defeat Carroll, 53-51, Friday night, March 2 … almost Saturday…in Mason Arena.

With the win, Franklin will advance to play Bellbrook in the regional semifinals, at 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 6 at Springfield High School. Earlier in the evening, Bellbrook bashed Cincinnati Roger Bacon by a 62-45 score to advance.

