WSU baseball wins two

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University Raiders baseball team defeated Hartford, 13-4, and Dayton, 7-3, on March 11 at Nischwitz Stadium.

In the first game Hartford jumped to a 4-0 lead, but the Raiders responded with 13 runs to post the win. WSU had three-hit days from J.D. Orr, Chase Slone and Peyton Burdick, and two-hit days from Damon Dues, Quincy Hamilton and Zane Harris. Gabe Snyder had a home run with two RBI, while Seth Gray added a hit and an RBI. Dues, Burdick and Slone added two RBI each.

On the mound, Daniel Kreuzer took the win, going six innings with one earned run. Bear Bellomy threw two innings followed by Evan Moores in the ninth.

In the game against Dayton, Gray and Zach Weatherford led the way with a triple and RBI each. Matt Morrow and Orr each had two hits as well. Slone, Burdick and Snyder each added hits.

Zane Collins took the win with seven innings pitched and four strikeouts.

The Raiders, now 8-6, will host Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13 at Nischwitz Stadium.