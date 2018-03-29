Sports Digest

Marauders in local meets

WILBERFORCE — After spending the first month competing in Florida and Alabama, the Central State University track and field team will return to the state of Ohio for this weekend’s meets at Wittenberg University and Cedarville University.

CSU will participate in the Wittenberg Coach Rob Invitational on Friday, March 30, and then Saturday, March 31 at the Cedarville Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Open.

Radiers edged at Xavier

CINCINNATI — The Wright State baseball team played a non-conference game March 27 at Xavier University, falling 2-0.

The Raiders were held to three hits with one each from Seth Gray, Zane Harris and Chase Slone. J.D. Orr finished with two walks and two stolen bases. Jason Foster started on the mound for the Raiders, giving up one earned run on three hits in five innings.

Gatchell athlete of the week

INDIANAPOLIS — Cedarville University’s Ethan Gatchell is the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Gatchell, a junior from Red Lion, Pa., placed third in the 800 meters at the Emory Invitational in Atlanta, in a personal-best time of 1:52.94.

The mark rates second all-time in the G-MAC behind former Yellow Jacket Tim De Jong’s effort of 1:52.62 set in 2016. Along with Wyatt Hartman and Daniel Michalski, CU athletes own all 10 of the top G-MAC times in the men’s 800 meters.

Cedarville returns to action March 31 by hosting the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Track & Field Open.

Spears receives honors

INDIANAPOLIS — Cedarville University senior Alaina Spears has been chosen the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on March 28.

The Frazeysburg product earned the honor after winning the 10,000-meter run at the Emory Invitational in Atlanta with a personal-best time of 36:31.85. Spears’ performance met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard and currently ranks second in the country. Her mark is the seventh-fastest 10K in Cedarville women’s track history.

Spears took 0.35 seconds off the league’s previous 10K record of 36:32.20. She already owns the G-MAC Championship record in the event at 38:08.56 which rates seventh all-time.

Cedarville golf 16th at Findlay Invite

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Cedarville’s Yellow Jackets began the spring portion of the men’s golf schedule by placing 16th in the Findlay Invitational March 27.

Cedarville shot 305-317-622 on the 7,013 yard, par 72 University of Kentucky Big Blue Golf Course. Jared Hoelzen tied for 35th place out of 120 golfers by shooting 73-79-152 (+8). Hayden James finished with 79-78-157 while Isaac Wood tallied 77-83-160. Carter Ehms (84-77) and Jordan Reese (76-85) both carded 161 totals.

Indianapolis won the 23-team tournament by 16 strokes with 284-290-574. Grand Valley State, 291-299-590, and Maryville, 293-297-590, tied for second place.

Cedarville tames Tigers

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University Yellow Jackets totaled 17 base hits and 15 stolen bases during a pair of non-conference victories against visiting Salem, March 26.

Cedarville, 13-9 overall, won by scores of 10-1 and 10-2 to extend its winning streak to four. Both contests were halted in the fifth inning by the eight-run mercy rule. The Jackets swiped 10 bases in the first game with Hannah Lord stealing three. She was also 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI.

Heather Lord added a pair of hits while Danielle Wolgamot drove in two runs and scored twice. Freshman pitcher McKenna Smith, 3-1, allowed one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts. Wolgamot, 3-0, got the win in the circle in game two and added two hits at the plate. She and reliever Morgan Arbogast combined to strike out nine batters.

Dragons hosting Kids Club luncheon

DAYTON — Two Dayton Dragons baseball players and team mascots Heater and Gem will be on hand for the Frisch’s Kids Club Luncheon at noon, Tuesday, April 3 at the Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant, 2861 Wilmington Pike. Players will be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans. For information about the Frisch’s Dragons Kids Club, go to www.daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt. After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Club offering Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Marauders Spring game in April

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Hall nomination deadline near

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Drifting registration now open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

