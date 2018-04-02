Sports Digest

Skyhawks fall in late Friday game

FAIRBORN — National Trail claimed a 7-6 win in extra innings Friday, March 30 at Nischwitz Stadium on the Wright State University campus. The game ran too close to our newspaper deadlines to provide a final score in Saturday’s newspapers. No individual details were provided of the Blazers win. Fairborn rebounded on Saturday, March 31 with an 18-7 win over Riverside. The Skyhawks are now 2-1 overall, and began Greater Western Ohio Conference play on Monday April 2 with a game at Trotwood-Madison. They’ll then have a few days off until their next scheduled contest, a 5 p.m. Thursday April 5 contest in Huber Heights against Wayne.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt. After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Learn-to-Row class offered

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Join Raider Nation by putting down your deposit for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excludes courtside seats), which if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online here or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Enjoy Raider basketball from courtside seats. Platinum level donors receive two two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Marauders hosting Spring game

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Hall nomination deadline nears

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

