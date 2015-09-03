Local Sports Briefs

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Fairborn sweeps Trotwood-Madison

TROTWOOD — Fairborn came out strong in Tuesday’s match on the road against Trotwood-Madison. Leading the pack was Taylor Rice with 15 kills, two aces, four digs and a block. Kennedy Brown had 10 aces, 23 assists, nine digs and three kills. Chloe Snyder had three aces, one kill and 12 digs.

Jets jolt Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Visiting Springfield Northeastern came out to a 25-22, 25-19, 25-7 win Tuesday night over Greeneview. Bryce Ratliff led the Rams (1-4, 0-1 Ohio Heritage Conference) with seven digs and eight assists. Jenna Basinger had four kills and five digs, and Alex Witt bashed four kills to go with two blocks in the loss. Maddie Hines and Kaitlyn Schloss each had three kills and a block, and Ashley Schloss had two kills and three blocks for Greeneview.Greeneview hosts West Liberty Salem at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Boys Soccer

Fairborn 0, Wayne 0

HUBER HEIGHTS —With the help of several key saves from Fairborn goalkeeper Andy Gilbert, the Skyhawks forged a 0-0 tie with the Wayne Warriors on Tuesday at Wayne High.

Fairborn 3, Tecumseh 2

NEW CARLISLE — Goals by Walker Newell, Julius Nyakayiru and Adam Knaub enabled the visiting Skyhawks to claim Saturday’s nonleague win. A.J. Greene, Tanner Robinson and Knaub supplied assists in the win. Also on Saturday, Fairborn fell 7-1 in a game played at Trenton Edgewood. Knaub scored the only Skyhawks goal of that contest off an assist from Greene.

Boys Golf

West Liberty-Salem 178, Cedarville 187

WEST LIBERTY — Noah Myers led the Indians with a 43, Brandon Smith fired a 44 while Daly Blevins and Adam Wood finished with respective 49 and 51 scores in Tuesday’s match at the Liberty Hills Golf Course, but West Liberty-Salem’s Dillon Callicoat and Max Eggleston both shared medalist honors with identical 39s to lead the Tigers (3-6, 3-6 Ohio Heritage Conference) to the win. Cedarville is now 1-8 overall, and 1-8 in the OHC. Cedarville is scheduled to play Greeneview on Thursday.

Girls Soccer

Bellbrook 7, Brookville 2

BROOKVILLE — Hana Midtlien scored two goals to go with one assist, Kelsey Schoenung scored a goal and had an assist, Audrey Spirk provided four assists, Cassidy Hofacker, Maleah Miracle, Cassidy Bereda and Molly Spears each scored a goal, and Natalie Stein provided an assist in the Bellbrook win.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) are scheduled to host Eaton on Thursday.

COLLEGE

Raiders nab votes in men’s college soccer poll

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s soccer team received votes in the College Soccer News Top 30 poll for the week ending Aug. 30.

Also receiving votes in the poll was Kentucky, who the Raiders will face on the road at 5 p.m. Friday, and Oakland, who WSU will host to close out the regular season on Nov. 6.

Wright State (2-0) won its first tournament title since 2010 last weekend at the Bert and Iris Wolstein Classic as the Raiders defeated Binghamton 2-0 and Cal State Fullerton 2-1. Four WSU players were named to the All-Tournament Team in junior forward Peguy Ngatcha, junior forward Eric Lynch, junior goalkeeper Tyler Blackmer and freshman midfielder Jackson Dietrich.

On Monday, Wright State swept the Horizon League weekly awards as Ngatcha was selected as the Offensive Player of the Week and Blackmer the Defensive Player of the Week.

The home opener for the Raiders will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, against Cincinnati at Alumni Field.

SIGNUPS

Fall Classic Golf Scramble set for Sept. 6

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville Township Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fall Classic Golf Scramble will take place Sept. 6 at Locust Hills Golf Course in Springfield. Team registration is $220 for a four-person team, $55 for an individual and payment can be made to: Cedarville Fire Department Golf Scramble, 19 South St., Cedarville, OH. 45314.

Registration deadline is Sept. 2.

Area businesses are urged to sponsor the event either by sponsoring an entire hole ($100), half hole ($50), golf cart sponsorship ($25) or by supplying door prizes or items for the golfers’ goody bags.

Donations can be made to: Cedarville Twp. Fire Department, P.O. Box 217, Cedarville, OH. 45314-0217.

Register Now for YMCA Fall Basketball

XENIA — Fall is here, which mean winter is around the corner and basketball is back at the Y! The YMCA fall basketball program is geared toward those youth who want to learn how to play the sport, brush up on the rules, tactics, and skills, and improve their game using basic fundamentals and most importantly – HAVE FUN!

YMCA youth sports encourage and promote healthy kids, families and communities by placing a priority on family involvement, healthy competition rather than rivalry, the value of participation over winning, team-building as well as individual development, a positive self-image and a sense of fair play and mutual respect for others. Parents are encouraged to be more than mere spectators, by contributing their time as volunteer coaches – as well as being their kid’s greatest fan.

If you are interested in more information, please stop by the Membership Service Desk, or contact the Xenia YMCA at (937) 376-9622.

SEMI PRO

Football tryouts Sept. 19

XENIA — The Xenia Tornadoes Semi Professional football team will be holding a tryout for the 2016 season from noon – 5 p.m. at Spring Hill Park, on Lake Street, in Xenia. Registration begins at noon. Tryouts get under way at 1 p.m. Please bring a valid ID to verify age, bring cleats if you have them, shorts and water. Registration ends at 3 p.m.

Compiled by Zach Gregory and John Bombatch. Please send your sports information to: sports@aimmedianetwork.com.

