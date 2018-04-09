Sports Digest

Rams defeat Madison Plains

LONDON — Tommy Rawlins pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts. Ian Tamplin had two hits with three runs, Tommy Rawlins also added two hits and a run, and Mitchell Hines had a hit with four RBI, as Greeneview claimed a 9-2 road win in Ohio Heritage Conference high school baseball on April 7. The Rams hosted Southeastern on April 9.

Greeenview JV earns win

JAMESTOWN — Hunter Anderson, Caden Anderson and Kristopher Phillips had two hits each for the Greeneview Rams junior varsity offense in a 7-2 Ohio Heritage Conference high school baseball win. David Lehotay pitched six innings with eight strikeouts, and Hunter Anderson pitched the final inning with a strikeout in the Saturday, April 7 contest.

Beavers sweep Pickerington Quad

PICKERINGTON — The No. 5-ranked Beavercreek boys high school volleyball team claimed wins over No. 10 Mount Vernon, Stow-Monroe and host Pickerington North, April 7 at the Pickerington North Quad.

Simon Ricks had 11 kills, Naumaan Hussain had 21 assists, Michael Abbitt had nine digs and Landon Shoemake had five blocks in the 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 over Mount Vernon. The Beavers were then led by Ben Page (five kills, one block), Thomas Gill (six aces), Hussain (10 assists) and Alex Le (nine digs) in the 25-12,25-14 win over Stow-Monroe. Ricks (12 kills, one block), Hussain (19 assists) and Le (four aces, eight digs) led the Beavers over Pickerington North in straight sets 29-27, 25-8.

Beavercreek (6-1) will host Carroll, currently ranked No. 9 in the latest Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Division II rankings, for a match at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 at Beavercreek High School.

Girls softball defeats Madison Plains

LONDON — Visiting Greeneview jumped out to an 8-0 lead through four innings of play, then tacked on another run in the sixth, to claim a 9-2 win over Madison Plains in a girls high school softball Ohio Heritage Conference game held Friday, April 6. Alexa Simpson smacked two doubles and drove in three runs, while Allison Simpson, Cheyanne Montgomery and Brooklyn Langford each had two hits in the Rams win. Baylee Anderson scattered seven hits over seven innings of work to record the pitching win.

Xenia wins in Sidney

SIDNEY — Visiting Xenia built an eight-run lead in the seventh inning and then held off a strong Sidney rally for a 10-9 girls high school softball victory on April 6.

Xenia (4-2, 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American South division) earned the victory despite allowing Sidney to score seven runs in the seventh inning.

Caity Moody was the winning pitcher for Xenia, surrendering eight runs on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10. Sydney Smith threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen to earn the save.

Xenia had 10 hits in the game. Moody, Bailey Oliver, and Smith each had multiple hits for Xenia Bucs Varsity. Moody led Xenia’s batters with three hits in three at bats, including a solo home run. Oliver stole two bases.

Buccaneers roll over Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Bailey Oliver collected four hits as Xenia claimed a 20-4 win over Stebbins on April 5. Oliver had singles in the first, second, fifth and seventh innings. Oliver also was credited with the pitching win, yielding five hits and four runs, striking our three, over 5 1/3 innings of work.

Xenia tallied 13 hits and stole 11 bases.

Beavercreek seeks JVB coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

