Six top-5s for Marauders

OXFORD — Six Central State student-athletes posted top-five finishes April 14 at the Miami University Duals.

In a field featuring NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA programs, CSU recorded three first-place finishes and two third-place finishers.

Sophomore Juan Scott posted his best time of the outdoor season with a 13.90 second time in the 110-meter hurdles, cruising to victory over Miami’s Aaron Muresan (14.48). Scott’s time of 13.90 currently ranks No. 2 in NCAA Division II.

Scott later teamed up with Isreal Williamson, Ja’Vonte Brown and Baron Wilson to win the 1,600-meter relays with a season-best time of 3:16.45. CSU edged Findlay (3:18.23) and Miami (3:19.56).

Krystal Mitchell, Iesha Lockhart and Mysia Wallace highlighted the CSU women’s efforts. Mitchell took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.43, recording her second win of the outdoor season. Mitchell also performed well in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.97 to finish in third place. Lockhart ran her fastest time of the outdoor season placing third in the 400-meter hurdles with a pace of 1:04.51. Wallace crossed the finish line in 1:01.60 to finish in fifth place in the 400 meter run.

CSU will next compete at the SIAC Championships on April 20 – 22 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, Ga.