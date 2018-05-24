James Brads (shown with Athletic Director Bev Moser, and Mike Reed) was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for April for Legacy Christian Academy School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Brads ran cross country, played basketball and ran track. He set a new school record in the 800-meter run, and was a first team all-Metro Buckeye Conference selection for cross country and track. His grade is a 4.0.

