CSU’s Scott sixth in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Central State University hurdler Juan Scott finished in sixth place in the 110-meter hurdles, May 26 at the NCAA Division II Track & Field Outdoor Championship. With the top-eight finish, Scott claimed All-American honors for the second consecutive season.

Scott, a sophomore from Dayton, automatically qualified for the national championships by running a 13.83-second time at the Penn Relays in April.

Entering the weekend as the reigning champion in the 110-meter hurdles, Scott along with his competitors dealt with swirling wind gusts and extremely humid conditions inside Irwin B. Belk Stadium. Texas A&M Kingsville senior Javier Lopez managed the conditions well enough to run a 13.71-second time to take the top spot on the podium. Scott, the only sophomore in the field, stumbled coming out of the final hurdle and crossed the line in 14.13.

While his young hurdler entered the race expecting to win, Central State head coach James Rollins remained upbeat about the Scott’s future.

“Regardless of today’s outcome, Juan is still a champion and continues to get better every day,” Rollins said. “As a sophomore, he has qualified for national competition four times, won two titles and is now a four time All-American. He has had an excellent start to his collegiate career and the best is yet to come.”

Last year, Scott won CSU’s first NCAA D-II title with a school record-setting pace of 13.73 in Bradenton, Fla. Earlier this year, Scott claimed the school’s first NCAA D-II indoor national title with a time of 7.83 in the 60-meter hurdles.

“While I have experienced some success and achieved some great things, I remain determined to become the best athlete I can be,” said Scott. “I think that I have learned from every race I have been a part off, which has helped me mature as a both a competitor and a person. Today will serve me well as I continue to improve.”

Scott is scheduled to compete as an amateur at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in June at Des Moines, Iowa. This year’s USATF Outdoor Championships will be held June 21-24 at Drake University.

Central State University hurdler Juan Scott holds up his sixth-place trophy, May 26, at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Charlotte, N.C. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Scott_2018AA_PS.jpg Central State University hurdler Juan Scott holds up his sixth-place trophy, May 26, at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Charlotte, N.C.

