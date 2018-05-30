Scouts win Centerville tournament

CENTERVILLE — The Xenia Scouts 10U baseball team played in the Centerville Memorial Bash Tournament and came away as the tournament winners, May 27.

The Scouts played well in the smoldering heat and humidity to win the tournament over host Centerville Gold by a score of 8-6.

Trevor Moore was the winning pitcher with a strong five innings of work, with Jake Mays coming on in relief to seal the win.

The team is a part of the Xenia Scouts Youth Baseball program, which competes and practices at Grady’s Field on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex grounds.

In partnership with AIA Baseball and the Xenia Scouts’ Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League college baseball team, the youth program competes in, and hosts, several tournaments throughout the summer baseball season.

Members of the Xenia Scouts 10U youth baseball team pose with their first-place trophies. (L-R front row) Xavier Hargrave, Cameron Salyers, Drew Smith, Jake Mays, Adriel Angel. (Second row) David Cancino, Trevor Moore, Braedon Gill, Aaden Hilderbrand, Matthew Kingsolver. Coach L – R. Jacob Kingsolver, Pete Angel. Not pictured is Coach Brandon Salyers. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_XeniaScouts10U_PS.jpg Members of the Xenia Scouts 10U youth baseball team pose with their first-place trophies. (L-R front row) Xavier Hargrave, Cameron Salyers, Drew Smith, Jake Mays, Adriel Angel. (Second row) David Cancino, Trevor Moore, Braedon Gill, Aaden Hilderbrand, Matthew Kingsolver. Coach L – R. Jacob Kingsolver, Pete Angel. Not pictured is Coach Brandon Salyers.

For more information about the Xenia Scouts youth baseball program, call 937-352-1000 or send an email to baseball@athletesinaction.org.

